[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers special promotion at Yu Yuan Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's Chinese restaurant Yu Yuan has been given the Best of Award of Excellence at the 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. To commemorate the achievement, Yu Yuan invites guests to indulge in a wine and culinary experience until July 31. A selection of 370 wines, expertly paired with diverse flavors of Chongqing cuisine, will be available. The limited-time menu includes sweet shrimp maraban, fiery deep-fried chicken legs stir-fried in a spicy sansho sauce, and swan chai yue, tiger prawns cooked in fish broth. Both a la carte and five-course menus are available. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong serves up 3 types of bingsu Truffle red bean bingsu, Earl Grey mango bingsu and blueberry bingsu are on offer at Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong. Each dish is accompanied by red bean porridge, a beloved Korean traditional dish that has long been enjoyed during the hot summer season. The "Au Soleil Bingsu" promotion is available until Aug. 31 at the fourth floor lobby lounge and bar, Lumiere, from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The truffle red bean bingsu and Earl Grey mango bingsu are priced at 63,000 won, with the blueberry bingsu available for 53,000 won. For more information, call (02) 2184-7310.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents ‘Granum Cherry House’ Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, a resort located near Seoul's Namsan, presents "Granum Cherry House," a brunch buffet featuring US Northwest cherries, starting Friday. The promotion features a buffet of American home-style brunch menus and sweet desserts made with Northwest cherries. The menu offers pizzas with a diverse choice of toppings, including cherry and sweet corn, cherry and maple bacon, lamb chop and cherry salsa, pork cutlet and cherry tartar, and cherry Gorgonzola. The desserts on offer include fresh cherries, cherry cinnamon creme brulee, cherry tart and cherry black sesame cheesecake, all accompanied by a welcome drink. The "Granum Cherry House" promotion is available Friday to Sunday, until Aug. 27. Prices are 139,000 won for adults and 79,000 won for children. For inquiries, call (02) 2250-8000.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju to host gala dinner with Sollip Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents a gala dinner by guest chef Park Woong-chul of Sollip, the first Korean chef to earn a Michelin star in the UK. The exclusive dining experience will be served at Milieu, Haevichi Hotel’s French fine dining destination, from Aug. 10 to 12. Park worked for five years at Haevichi as a founding member of Milieu, before relocating to London and opening Sollip. This summer’s gala dinner features 11 courses, combining Sollip’s signature dishes and French-style cuisine crafted from seasonal ingredients on Jeju Island. Forty seats are available each day by advance reservation and are priced at 350,000 won per guest. For reservations, call (064) 780-8328.