[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival The Semiwon Lotus Cultural Festival will begin Saturday and run through Aug. 15 at Semiwon Garden in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The festival presents beautiful lotus flowers, which flourish in the summer season. Visitors can enjoy the white- and red-colored lotus, various water flowers and a special type of water lily, which is only raised in Semiwon Garden. The festival will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for those under 19 and over 65. Detailed information can be found at www.semiwon.or.kr.

Hueree Hydrangea Festival The Hueree Hydrangea Festival, which started May 25, runs through July 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. Visitors can stroll around the park near South Korea’s highest peak of Hallasan and enjoy the flower field. The tour around the field will take almost an hour. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For children, there will be horseback riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs. Admission fees vary by age and program. Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com and www.visitjeju.net/en.

Siheung Gaetgol Festival The Siheung Gaetgol Festival is scheduled to be held from Sept. 24 to 26 at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province. The three-day event offers ecological experiences at the park, which is considered to be the world’s largest ecology art playground. Various programs, including photo exhibitions, a drawing area, salt playground, trekking around the Gaetgol trail and more are offered to visitors so they can enjoy both nature and art to their fullest. Shuttle bus services to the festival area are offered at four different locations -- the main gate of Siheung City Hall, Siheung City Hall Station Exit No. 2, Oido Station and Sincheon Station. More information can be found at www.sgfestival.com.

Korean Folk Village Evening Festival, Yongin The Korean Folk Village Evening Festival is held on Fridays, weekends and public holidays to showcase the unique charm of hanok, a traditional Korean house, at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Featuring multimedia performances, a night parade, a haunted house walk-through experience and special photo zones, the festival will entertain visitors through a wide range of programs. The festival, which started April 7, will run through Nov. 12. Tickets cost 25,000 won for adults and 22,000 won for children and teens. The nighttime opening hours are from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr.