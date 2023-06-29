[Photo News] LG's auto achievements

LG Electronics employees celebrate the 10th anniversary of its vehicle solutions business at the ceremony held at LG Sciencepark in Seoul on Thursday. The tech giant set up the automotive business unit in 2013 which turned to a profit for the first time in the second quarter of 2022. As of last year, the unit’s accumulated orders have reached 80 trillion won ($60 billion). The company aims to become a leading player in the fields of infotainment solutions, electric vehicle powertrains and vehicle lighting systems by 2030.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com