 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

S. Korea eyes W100tr of investment in free economic zones by 2032

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2023 - 11:12       Updated : Jun 29, 2023 - 11:24
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea seeks to attract 100 trillion won ($76.55 billion) of investment in the country's free economic zones and create 450,000 jobs there by 2032 to make them global hubs of advanced industries and businesses, the industry ministry said Thursday.

Under the draft of the comprehensive 10-year development plan, the government aims to attract the investment from domestic and foreign entities in key leading sectors and build smart, eco-friendly international cities in cooperation with municipal governments, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The country has designated nine FEZs across the country since 2003, including those in the western city of Incheon and the southeastern port city of Busan, by offering tax incentives and eased regulations for foreign companies.

The government will finalize the plan by around August after consultations with relevant ministries, it added.

Meanwhile, the government approved the modification of the land use rules regarding Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, to allow the establishment of a fine art storage facility there.

Last year, Incheon International Airport Corp. signed an agreement with Arshexa Corp. for the development and operation of the world's largest-scale art storage at the airport. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114