Heavy rain watch issued for greater Seoul area

A heavy rain watch was issued for most of the greater Seoul area Thursday, with 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour expected to soak the central region throughout the day, the state weather agency said.

About 20 mm per hour of rain was falling on Baengnyeong and other northern islands off the west coast as of 6:50 a.m. while drizzle was falling in Seoul and other areas around the capital, as a rain front approached from the Yellow Sea, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The rain clouds marching eastward at 50 kilometers per hour will cause heavy rain in most of the greater Seoul area, the KMA said as it issued a heavy rain watch for the capital area, with the exception of some southern Gyeonggi Province areas.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for the western county of Taean and the nearby cities of Dangjin and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province, but the rest of the province was issued a lower-level preparatory advisory, according to the KMA.

Some parts of the central region will face torrential rains of 30 to 60 mm per hour accompanied by strong wind, lightning and thunder throughout Thursday, while the rain will affect the southern region from the afternoon until Friday.

Strong rain is anticipated throughout Friday for the southern island of Jeju.

From Thursday to Friday, northern Gyeonggi Province, South and North Jeolla Provinces, and Jeju Island are likely to receive 100 to 200 mm of rain, while the central region, South and North Gyeongsang Provinces, and the Yellow Sea Islands will receive 50 to 120 mm during the period.

About 20-80 mm of rain is expected for the eastern Gangwon Province and the islands of Ulleung and Dokdo.

The downpour is likely to continue across the country until next Monday or Wednesday.

In most places including the central region, which covers the capital area, rain is expected to stop Friday afternoon, but it will continue through Saturday morning in South and North Jeolla provinces, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island.

Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong wind across the nation, with instantaneous wind speeds of 55 kph across the nation, while the mountainous areas of Jeju Island will face wind speeds of up to 90 kph from Thursday to Friday.

The weather agency warned against especially strong winds on the west coast, and advised to take precautions against gusts of wind, lightning and thunder near the sea for the time being. (Yonhap)