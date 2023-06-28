[Best Brand] Come In Wash goes global with innovative car washing machines

Come In Wash's headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Come In Wash)

Come In Wash has established itself as a leading company in the automatic car wash industry, winning accreditations from various institutions for its technological prowess.

The company first garnered attention from the industry for its high-quality car wash services using an automatic, “no-touch, no-brush” car wash which became patented in 2019.

In recent years, the company has earned recognition at home and globally. In 2021, it won a tech award from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and last year it was named the Innovation Winner by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. It has also won international quality management certificates such as ISO9001 and ISO14001.

The company succeeded in developing its flagship washing machine, the Poseidon Series, after three years of development. More recently, it also launched the world’s largest “no touch, no brush” washing machine, called the Zeus Series, to enter overseas markets.

The company’s flagship store in Gangnam, which opened last June, offers a 24/7 car wash service, running a total of three machines that fit various sizes of cars from passenger vehicles to small-sized busses.

The company also operates its own service team for corporate clients who purchase the machines under a two-year warranty program. The machines are also equipped with its own payment system to enhance user experience.

Last October, the company expanded the production line at its plant in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, as well as the distribution center, to boost the exports of the new Zeus machines abroad. With the establishment of a new local office in Los Angeles, the company plans to speed up its global expansion into key markets such as the US and France.

"This year, we will expand our partnership with major firms both at home and abroad,” CEO Yang Seok-won said. “We strive to constantly upgrade our technologies to become a top player globally.”

The company recently exported Poseidon 2 Ultra machines through its Manila branch in the Philippines, marking the beginning of its overseas expansion.