Business

[Best Brand] HK inno.N’s anti-aging products make overseas foray

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 18:01       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 18:01
A promotional image for bewants' lifting cream (HK inno.N)
A promotional image for bewants' lifting cream (HK inno.N)

HK inno.N, a South Korean pharmaceutical firm, has launched its anti-aging skincare brand bewants in overseas markets amid the craze for K-beauty products.

The Korean pharmaceutical company's skincare brand bewants targets people aged between 20-30. The brand's lineup includes a wide range of skincare products that use plant-based extracts. In June, the company launched a lifting cream with both soothing and lifting effects.

“Backed by increasing popularity in the local market, the company has introduced bewants products in markets in the US, Mexico and Japan,” an official from HK inno.N said.

In Japan, HK inno.N launched bewants products in January through online shopping platform Qoo10. The company has been seeing continuous sales increases and plans to promote the products further through collaborations with local influencers, it added.

In Mexico, HK inno.N has collaborated with famous influencer Chingu Amiga and launched the products on an online shopping site operated by the influencer.

Starting on July 1, HK inno.N will also begin sales of bewants products in the US through Amazon. A total of seven products, including the newly launched lifting cream, will be available on the shopping platform.

“Amid growing interest in K-beauty products, HK inno.N aims to reach out to young customers with products that will help them slow down the pace of aging,” the official from the company said.

“The company will continue to expand its overseas business in the future.”

The vegan brand also utilizes an aquaponics system, a sustainable method of growing vegetables and other plants, according to HK inno.N.

Bewants products have received the Expertise Vegan Europe certification by Eve Vegan, an independent certification body, that guarantees that the products are not derived from an animal origins and are not tested on animals.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
