[Photo News] Samsung Gangnam unveiled

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:27       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 14:27
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday held a media tour of its new five-story flagship store, called Samsung Gangnam, in southern Seoul before Thursday’s official opening. Boasting 2,000 square-meter floor space, the facility allows visitors to experience and purchase Samsung’s latest mobile devices and their limited editions as well as join cultural and self-enrichment programs. Calling it “a playground for MZ generation,” Samsung said it will ramp up efforts to better communicate with young customers.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
