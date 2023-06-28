[Photo News] Samsung Gangnam unveiled

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday held a media tour of its new five-story flagship store, called Samsung Gangnam, in southern Seoul before Thursday’s official opening. Boasting 2,000 square-meter floor space, the facility allows visitors to experience and purchase Samsung’s latest mobile devices and their limited editions as well as join cultural and self-enrichment programs. Calling it “a playground for MZ generation,” Samsung said it will ramp up efforts to better communicate with young customers.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com