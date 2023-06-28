 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Luxury Capella resort to open in Yangyang by late 2026

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 12:58       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 12:58
Promotional image for Capella Yangyang's Villa in the Sky (Capella Hotel Group)
Promotional image for Capella Yangyang's Villa in the Sky (Capella Hotel Group)

Singapore-based global resort brand Capella will open its first property in South Korea in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, by the second half of 2026.

"Korea stands out as one of our most promising markets for the future. We envision Capella Yangyang playing a significant role in introducing Korean guests to our brand's distinctive values and exceptional services," Jade Woon, Capella Hotel Group's vice president of sales, said at a press conference held Monday at the Capella Yangyang Owners Club in Gangnam.

The opening, originally planned for 2025, was delayed as the project hit problems attracting investment, according to industry insiders.

Capella Yangyang will feature 261 ocean-facing rooms in 12 different categories, and aspires to establish itself as the premier destination for wellness retreats.

Building upon Yangyang's reputation as a tranquil coastal retreat and a haven for surfers, the property will offer a unique blend of opportunities for rejuvenation and exploration.

Five distinct wellness programs will be offered, inspired by the natural elements found in Yangyang: mountains, lakes, bamboo groves, rivers and the sky.

Rooms at Capella Yangyang will operate exclusively on a membership basis, with access to the hotel restricted to members and their designated guests for a limited duration each year. Members receive the privileges of the Capella Yangyang Owners Club in Gangnam, Seoul, which includes exclusive access to the membership lounge and dining service.

Korean architect Lee Ki-chul from Architect K and Superset Design Studio's Thierry Boon, who designed the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, will lead the design and planning of Capella Yangyang.

Domestic luxury resort developer Ayumm, participating as project manager of Capella Yangyang, revealed that approximately half of the rooms have already been allocated to interested members.

Capella Yangyang will be the brand's ninth resort, following properties currently in operation in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Sydney, as well as resorts in the Maldives and Japan, which are expected to open in 2025.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114