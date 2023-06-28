 Back To Top
National

Govt., ruling party to guarantee learning rights of university students on military reserve training

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 10:53       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 10:54
Government officials and ruling People Power Party lawmakers hold a meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The government and the ruling People Power Party agreed Wednesday to amend a relevant enforcement ordinance to prevent university students from facing possible disadvantages when missing classes due to mandatory military reserve training.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months, with most of them enlisting in their early 20s. They are also obligated to serve as reservists for approximately eight years after their discharge.

Criticism has arisen over the unfavorable treatment faced by some university students who are reservists. These students have experienced disadvantages due to their absence from classes to participate in the training that sometimes take two to three days.

During a policy consultation meeting with PPP lawmakers at the National Assembly, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said that the revision will be made to the ordinance of the Higher Education Act in order to guarantee the right to learn.

"We will also closely examine whether there have been any cases of disadvantage in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense," Lee said. The minister added the government will advise schools to revise their regulations.

Rep. Park Dae-chul, the PPP's chief policymaker, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the relevant measures take effect before the start of the fall semester. (Yonhap)

