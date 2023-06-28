 Back To Top
National

Parliamentary subcommittee to review bill mandating registration of newborns

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 09:17       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 09:17
The parliamentary judiciary committee holds a subcommittee meeting, in this file photo taken June 19. (Yonhap)
The parliamentary judiciary committee was set to hold a subcommittee meeting Wednesday to start deliberation on a bill mandating medical institutions to register the birth of newborns after two unregistered babies were found dead in a refrigerator last week.

The revision to the Act on Registration of Family Relations comprises several legal proposals that have been pending in the committee, with its primary objective being to require hospitals to directly notify local governments of baby information upon their births.

In South Korea, only parents are required to report the birth of their children to the government within a month after birth, but violators are punished only with small fines. That leaves open the possibility of abuse of unregistered babies, critics say.

The parliamentary deliberation on the legislation comes after two unregistered babies were found dead inside a refrigerator last week in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul. The mother of the infants has been arrested for investigation.

The revision bill is set to be put to a vote at a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Friday.

"We anticipate a smooth deliberation process as the rival parties have already reached a consensus regarding the bill's purpose," an anonymous committee official said.

The Board of Audit and Inspection found that some 2,000 babies born since 2015 in the country were undocumented after birth, and a sample investigation of 23 of them showed at least three died and another was abandoned.

Among these cases, another baby born in 2022 was also found to have died from malnutrition in the southern city of Changwon. In addition, the whereabouts of another baby born in 2021 are unknown in the central city of Hwaseong, and the mother told police she handed the baby over to someone she did not know.

Without a birth registration, a child would be unable to receive routine vaccines and other health care services, and would even face difficulties attending school.

The push to have medical institutions report the birth of babies has been met by opposition from hospitals due mainly to concern about the administrative burden from it and fears of shouldering responsibility in case something goes wrong in the reporting process. (Yonhap)

