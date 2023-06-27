Korean law firm LAWWIN discusses employment law with lawyers across Asia-Pacific

Attorneys Park Da-som (from left), Ko Kyeong-hwan, Han Da-eun and Jeong Yeon-jae of the LAWWIN foreign affairs team attended the LAWASIA Employment Law Conference from June 8 to 10. (LAWMIN)

South Korean law firm LAWWIN participated in the recent LAWASIA Employment Law Conference to discuss legal trends and issues concerning work and workers across Asia.

The LAWASIA Employment Law Conference, which took place in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia from June 8 to 10 this year, is a regional forum for lawyers to learn and discuss various aspects of employment law in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading the firm's foreign affairs team, attorney Dasom Park highlighted the challenges that foreign workers confront here, including discrimination and workplace harassment. She said that these issues are not merely individual concerns but systemic problems that obstruct the successful integration of foreign workers into South Korean society.

According to LAWWIN, the firm uses a pool of 68 interpreters fluent in 20 languages as part of their commitment to aiding multicultural families, workers of foreign nationality and other immigrants residing in South Korea.

At the conference, LAWWIN attorneys had the opportunity to expand their knowledge of and exchange information on various legal topics with lawyers from the Maldives, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Malaysia.

Various employment law issues across the Asia-Pacific region were discussed, including laws surrounding the development of AI and the regulation of platform work, such as ride-hailing services in India; protection for freelancers and independent contractors in Japan; and the potential of unconscious gender and racial bias in AI-based recruitment processes in Hong Kong.

The aging workforce and pension issues in Malaysia, as well as the growing reliance on undocumented workers in its agricultural sector, were among the other topics debated.

LAWWIN, which has a team of 50 criminal law specialist attorneys, serves a diversified clientele, including foreign nationals dealing with residency status, family law and contract issues. They have branch offices in eight South Korean cities and collaborate with foreign law firms.