British 'spiderman' case sent to prosecution

A British man ascends outside the 72nd floor of the Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, Seoul, as he attempted free climb the world's fifth-tallest building. (Songpa Fire Station)

Police have referred a case involving a British free climber who attempted to scale the world’s fifth-tallest building with just his bare hands to the prosecution for further investigation, officials said Tuesday.

George King-Thompson, 24, was taken into custody while climbing up the outer wall of the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul, June 12. He reached the 72nd floor, about 309 meters high, before being escorted inside the building and apprehended by police, according to Songpa Police Office and Lotte Property and Development. The 123-story Lotte World Tower is 555 meters tall.

The Songpa Police Office said it has referred the case on a potential charge of interfering with business, which is subject for up to five years in jail or a fine of 15 million won ($11,500).

The man said he came to Korea three days earlier to climb the skyscraper, having planned the scheme starting around six months ago.

“We will review taking legal action against the free climber, including demanding compensation, after investigation results are out,” commented an official from Lotte Property and Development, the operator of the tower.

The climber was previously jailed for climbing the 72-story Shard skyscraper in London in 2019. He was sentenced to six months in 2019 and was released after serving half his sentence, according to British media.