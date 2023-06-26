 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Gov't asks flour millers to cut retail prices amid falling wheat prices

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 22:17       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 22:17
In this file photo, flour products are displayed at a Seoul mart on Nov. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, flour products are displayed at a Seoul mart on Nov. 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

The agriculture ministry said Monday it asked the flour milling industry to adjust retail prices to reflect recent falls in imported wheat prices and help stabilize inflation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs made the request in a meeting with seven flour millers, including CJ CheilJedang Corp. and Daehan Flour Mills Co., as imported prices of wheat have been on the decline following a sharp hike in the wake of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Imported wheat prices fell to US$416 per ton this month, after peaking at $496 per ton in September last year. But they are still higher than a yearly average of $283 per ton.

During the meeting, the companies said they will consider the possibility of adjusting retail prices in July to help stabilize the market, according to the ministry.

But it remains unclear whether the flour millers will actually reduce the prices, as they cited several difficulties, including a surge in accompanied costs and foreign exchange rates.

The request came as consumer prices for wheat-based products were up substantially in 2022 from a year ago and increased overall food prices.

Last week, South Korea's finance minister advised local producers of instant noodles to cut prices of "ramyeon," citing falls in global flour prices.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114