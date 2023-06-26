 Back To Top
National

Sejong University tops Leiden Ranking on Korean univs

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 14:11       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 14:11
Sejong University
Sejong University

Sejong University topped this year's Korean list for the Leiden Ranking, a global university ranking that assesses the volume and citation impact of publications released by universities, officials said Monday.

It is the first time for the university to top the list after ranking second for the last two years, Sejong University officials added.

After Sejong University, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) took second place, followed by Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST).

The university ranked 316th on the international list and 39th in Asia, five ranks higher than in 2022. For two years, Sejong University has ranked in the top 50 on the Leiden Ranking’s Asia list.

The Leiden Ranking is compiled by the Center for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University.

“We have continuously reviewed and revised policies related to publishing research papers since 2013 to improve their quality and strengthen the support for publishing them in top journals,” a Sejong University official said. “These efforts have led to our achievement of being ranked first on the Leiden Ranking.”



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
