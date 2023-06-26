 Back To Top
National

Justice Party to hold press conference on protest trip to Japan over Fukushima water release

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2023 - 10:26       Updated : Jun 26, 2023 - 10:26
Members of the minor opposition Justice Party pose for a photo with a Japanese civic group on June 23, after touring the Fukushima nuclear plant site during the party's visit to Japan in protest of Tokyo's plan to release wastewater from the crippled plant into the ocean. (Yonhap)
Members of the minor opposition Justice Party pose for a photo with a Japanese civic group on June 23, after touring the Fukushima nuclear plant site during the party's visit to Japan in protest of Tokyo's plan to release wastewater from the crippled plant into the ocean. (Yonhap)

The minor opposition Justice Party was set to hold a press conference in front of the Japanese Embassy on Monday after some of its lawmakers traveled to Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in protest of the planned release of contaminated water.

The party's floor leader Bae Jin-gyo, deputy floor leader Lee Eun-ju, and Rep. Kang Eun-mi, who leads the party's special task force opposing the release, made a three-day trip to Japan last week, including a visit to the nuclear plant.

During the trip, the lawmakers also met with civic groups and held a press conference at Tokyo Electric Power Co. to deliver their objections to the release. Members tried to deliver their letter of complaint to TEPCO but it was rejected, the party said. (Yonhap)

