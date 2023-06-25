 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung chief touts ‘meaningful trip’ to France, Vietnam

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 25, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Jun 25, 2023 - 15:44
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left), who turned 55 on Friday, received birthday congratulations from President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right), Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (right) and Vietnamese first lady Phan Thi Thanh Tam (third from right) during a state dinner in Hanoi. (Joint Press Corps)
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left), who turned 55 on Friday, received birthday congratulations from President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right), Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (right) and Vietnamese first lady Phan Thi Thanh Tam (third from right) during a state dinner in Hanoi. (Joint Press Corps)

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned home Saturday after a seven-day business trip to France and Vietnam. He accompanied President Yoon Suk Yeol on his latest state visits to the two countries.

As Lee arrived at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center later in the day, he smiled and told reporters that it was “a meaningful itinerary.” But the Samsung chief declined to answer any of them when he was asked about the possibility of Busan’s winning to host the Expo.

Lee traveled to Paris to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Lee, who was part of a 205-member business delegation accompanying Yoon, was among the attendees at South Korea’s official presentation session. The president delivered an English-language speech and the official reception to promote Busan's bid.

Three more chiefs of Korea’s top conglomerates -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo -- also engaged in meetings and discussions to woo support for Busan’s Expo bid for two days.

The Samsung chief reportedly met with French President Emmanuel Macron to engage in discussions about mainstay businesses such as semiconductors and batteries.

Lee also accompanied Yoon’s trip to Hanoi as the South Korean and Vietnamese leaders committed to further bolster economic and cultural partnerships through a summit and a series of events there.

On Saturday, a day ahead of departing from Vietnam, the Samsung executive chairman and Yoon visited the tech giant's research and development center in Hanoi to take part in a dialogue with the digital future generation.

It was Lee's first visit to the Hanoi R&D center since the facility was inaugurated last December.

Lee, who turned 55 on Friday, received birthday congratulations from the presidents of South Korea and Vietnam during a state dinner at the International Convention Center in the city as well. He received a birthday cake from the Vietnamese host.

For the de facto leader, Vietnam has become a regular business destination due to Samsung Electronics producing nearly half of its flagship Galaxy smartphones in factories there.

Samsung’s key affiliates -- including Samsung Display, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung SDI -- have also made inroads into the country.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114