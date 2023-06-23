 Back To Top
National

Seoul sets course for river buses on the Han

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 15:12       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 15:38
A river bus cruises along the Thames in London. (123rf)
A river bus cruises along the Thames in London. (123rf)

A new river bus service along the Han River is poised to set sail as the city's latest public transportation and tourism offering, potentially starting in late 2024, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday.

The city’s administrative body has slated a preliminary evaluation for the second half of this year. Among the focal points of this assessment are dock accessibility and economic viability, which the city is actively seeking to navigate.

With an objective of launching the river bus service in the latter half of next year, the proposed service is set to ply the 30-kilometer watercourse between Gimpo Bridge - near the Gimpo International Airport - and Jamsil Bridge - near the Lotte World Tower. The boats are expected to carry over 150 passengers and accommodate more than 20 bicycles, all while cruising at speeds upward of 20 knots.

To address dock accessibility and the potential for steeper fares compared to conventional public transportation, it is considering operating shuttle buses from nearby subway stations, renovating access roads to the river docks, and negotiating the fares with stakeholders.

To ensure a robust service, operators will be mandated to deploy at least six vessels within the first year and ramp up to 10 within two years. River occupancy licenses may be prolonged to 20 years based on service quality.

The idea behind the project traces back to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s visit to the Thames River bus in London this April. The Han River bus is part of the city’s broader commitment to eco-friendly transportation alternatives, said the Seoul city officials in charge.



By Moon Joon-hyun (mjh@heraldcorp.com)
