Finance

South Korea fails to win MSCI's developed market status

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:46       Updated : Jun 23, 2023 - 09:58
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday (Yonhap)
South Korea's stock market failed to win developed market status from global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International, despite a set of market reform measures earlier this year.

The MSCI announced the decision in a press release released Thursday, saying South Korea will stay on the emerging market list for now.

The country has to wait until June next year to try again for the MSCI's watch list of developed market status.

Every year in June, the MSCI reclassifies its watch list of emerging markets and developed markets, based on the countries' economic development; size and liquidity of equity markets; and market accessibility for foreign investors.

The MSCI said it welcomes the South Korean government's proposed measures aimed at improving the accessibility of the equity market, but for the MSCI to consider potential reclassification of the country's market status, it must implement the measures first and international investors should experience over time the reforms in practice.

In February, the government unveiled its plan to improve the country's foreign exchange (FX) market structure, including measures to allow foreign institutions to participate in the onshore interbank FX market upon registration, extend trading hours and implement specific enhancements in infrastructure that aim to better align with global FX markets. The measures will go into effect in the second half of 2024.

The Financial Services Commission has also announced that Kospi-listed companies with assets of 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) or more will be mandated to offer English disclosures from next year, and the requirement will be expanded to firms with assets of 2 trillion won or more from 2026. (Yonhap)

