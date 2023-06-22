Election commission uncovers 21 cases of suspected nepotism

Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the National Election Commission speaks during a session of the Public Administration and Security Committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

The National Election Commission said Thursday a recent inspection has revealed 21 instances of suspected nepotism involving the hiring of officials' families and relatives.

The election oversight body has conducted an internal probe encompassing almost all officials and employees after allegations arose last month that several agency positions had been secured by the children of former and current senior officials through their undue influence.

"Through an investigation conducted on all employees, we have identified a total of 21 cases of hiring," Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the NEC, said during a session of the National Assembly committee when questioned about the investigation's findings.

The alleged irregularities involved the hiring of employees' children in 13 cases, spouses in three cases, siblings in two cases and close relatives in three cases.

Previously, the NEC had confirmed 11 suspected cases through an inspection focused on high-ranking officials.

The commission later extended its investigation to cover all remaining employees and unveiled an additional 10 cases during the process.

According to Heo, all employees underwent the inspection except for the 25 who did not agree to share personal information.

The burgeoning scandal also triggered concurrent investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, and the Board of Audit and Inspection.

Initially, the NEC had refused to comply with the BAI's audit, asserting its status as an independent agency. But it reversed its stance on June 9 and agreed to undergo the scrutiny of the state auditor. (Yonhap)