 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Election commission uncovers 21 cases of suspected nepotism

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 19:09       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 19:55
Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the National Election Commission speaks during a session of the Public Administration and Security Committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)
Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the National Election Commission speaks during a session of the Public Administration and Security Committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

The National Election Commission said Thursday a recent inspection has revealed 21 instances of suspected nepotism involving the hiring of officials' families and relatives.

The election oversight body has conducted an internal probe encompassing almost all officials and employees after allegations arose last month that several agency positions had been secured by the children of former and current senior officials through their undue influence.

"Through an investigation conducted on all employees, we have identified a total of 21 cases of hiring," Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the NEC, said during a session of the National Assembly committee when questioned about the investigation's findings.

The alleged irregularities involved the hiring of employees' children in 13 cases, spouses in three cases, siblings in two cases and close relatives in three cases.

Previously, the NEC had confirmed 11 suspected cases through an inspection focused on high-ranking officials.

The commission later extended its investigation to cover all remaining employees and unveiled an additional 10 cases during the process.

According to Heo, all employees underwent the inspection except for the 25 who did not agree to share personal information.

The burgeoning scandal also triggered concurrent investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, and the Board of Audit and Inspection.

Initially, the NEC had refused to comply with the BAI's audit, asserting its status as an independent agency. But it reversed its stance on June 9 and agreed to undergo the scrutiny of the state auditor. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114