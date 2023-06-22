 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Ruling party leader to visit US next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 10:01
Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday (Yonhap)
Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday (Yonhap)

The leader of the ruling People Power Party will visit the United States next month for meetings with members of the US Congress and government officials, party officials said Thursday.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon will visit Washington, New York and Los Angeles from July 10-16, together with about 10 party members, including Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, the People Power Party's secretary general, as well as Reps. Yoo Sang-bum and Ko Ja-keun.

The trip is aimed at restoring parliamentary diplomacy and discussing follow-up measures with US government officials and Congress members on issues that President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed on during a state visit there in April, officials said.

Kim will be the first ruling party leader to visit the US in eight years, officials said.

Kim plans to restore parliamentary exchanges between the two countries and add legislative-level support so that various agreements made by Yoon in the previous summit lead to tangible results, party officials said.

All expenses will be covered by party funds, they said.

The trip is comparable to visits to China by two groups of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party. One of the groups came under fire from the ruling party following revelations that their visit was funded by China. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114