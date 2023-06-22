Korea's age system set to change, but some exceptions remain

While age standards across Korea will soon be calculated in the same way as most places around the world -- from the time of birth -- there are still some exceptions to the new rule.

The Korean age system is set to change at the end of June, but some aspects of the old system will remain, the Ministry of Government Legislation said in a press release Wednesday.

Notably, age restrictions on the buying of alcohol and tobacco will continue to use the old formula. In this system, age is calculated based on the year of birth alone, where the day or month of one's birth is not taken into account. This means if you were born in 2004 or earlier, you can buy age-restricted products irrespective of your birthday.

Similarly, for assessments of eligibility for the national military service, the traditional formula will remain in place, with those born in 2004 eligible for service this year.

School admissions will also deviate from the international standard. Children will be admitted to elementary schools from March 1 of the year after they turn 6 in the international age system, meaning those born in 2016 and 2017 will enter school regardless of their birthdays.

These allowances aim to ensure “convenience in everyday life,” according to officials.

The ministry also noted that certain systems and policies had already adopted the international system prior to the upcoming law change, and will continue to use the new standard. These include eligibility for elections for citizens 18 or older, pension, retirement and free public transport for senior citizens.

To facilitate the cultural transition, the ministry also suggested using international age in social settings, advocating for its use in casual encounters and personal introductions.