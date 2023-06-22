 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

In-flight disturbances sharply up in 2023: data

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2023 - 09:35       Updated : Jun 22, 2023 - 09:35
Police arrests man who opened an emergency exit door during an Asiana Airlines flight, May 26 (Yonhap)
Police arrests man who opened an emergency exit door during an Asiana Airlines flight, May 26 (Yonhap)

In-flight disturbances and other illegal acts on board have risen significantly this year as more people have gone on overseas trips since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, government data showed Thursday.

According to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, 159 such cases were reported between January and April, compared with 85 cases in the same period in 2021 and 264 cases throughout all of 2022.

The data was released by Rep. Kim Su-hong of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Of the total, 130 cases involved smoking, followed by 15 cases of verbal violence and other disturbances, eight cases of drinking-related unruly behavior and two cases of behavior leading to sexual humiliation, the data showed.

In a recent incident, a passenger opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before landing at Daegu International Airport. Another similar incident took place earlier this month when a teenager attempted to open a plane door during a flight. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114