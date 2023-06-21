 Back To Top
National

Korean man arrested for sexually harassing women, robberies in Japan

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 21, 2023 - 14:37       Updated : Jun 21, 2023 - 14:37
Osaka Prefectural Police Headquarters in Osaka, Japan (Getty Images Bank)
Osaka Prefectural Police Headquarters in Osaka, Japan (Getty Images Bank)

A Korean national, identified only by his surname Kim, has been arrested for sexually harassing three females in Osaka, Japan, according to a Japanese broadcaster's report on Tuesday. The man allegedly committed a total of eight crimes over the course of one week that included robberies and sex crimes after arriving in Japan, prompting local police to launch further investigations.

According to Yomiuri TV and local media sources, Kim was arrested in Osaka on suspicion of committing indecent assault in March. While asking a woman for directions to the nearest subway station, he sexually harassed her by touching her breasts. The man reportedly went on to assault two other females consecutively, including a middle school student.

The man was arrested by local police after he attempted to steal a woman’s bag the next day. The police tracked his whereabouts through the security camera installed at his hotel. Local police learned of Kim’s alleged sex crimes while questioning him about his theft attempt.

Kim, while admitting to his bag theft attempt, said he was visiting Japan as a tourist.

“I am unemployed and in need of money. I thought it would be easy for me to steal a woman’s bag for money,” he said. However, he remained silent on the sexual assault charges against him involving the three females.

Meanwhile, four other robberies and sexual assault cases were confirmed to have happened around the same time. The police are currently speeding up the investigation, believing that Kim was also involved in these cases.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
