LG researcher reappointed to lead Next G Alliance for 6G tech

LG Electronics said Tuesday that one of its senior researchers has been reappointed to lead a working group in an American mobile technology alliance for 6G technology development.
Lee Ki-dong, senior researcher in LG Electronics' Chief Technology Officer division, has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Applications Working Group in the Next G Alliance until May 2025. He was first appointed to the position in 2021.
The Next G Alliance is an industry initiative launched by the US-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions in 2020, with the aim to advance mobile technology leadership in 6G for the next decade and beyond in North America, according to LG.
The Applications Working Group is responsible for identification, assessment and steering the landscape of 6G technology use in various case scenarios, coordinating with other Next G Alliance groups to advance the 6G road map in North America, according to LG.
LG said the reappointment is meaningful in that it shows the company’s global leadership in advance research of 6G technology, which can be applied to support other various technologies, such as autonomous driving, the metaverse and smart home systems.
The discussion for global standardization of 6G technology will begin around 2025, and would be ready for commercialization in 2029, the Korean consumer appliances giant said.
In the NGA, some 100 tech firms, including the US’ top three telecommunication companies, are participating to pursue cooperation in the 6G tech industry. Global tech giants such as Qualcomm, Nokia and Ericsson, are leading the other five working groups, covering technology and national 6G road maps, LG said.
Lee has been an expert in the field of research and standardization of mobile and satellite communications systems for over 20 years. He previously worked at the Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers and served as vice chairperson of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project System Architecture Working Group 1 from 2015 to 2019, LG said. Lee received his Ph.D. in operations research, industrial and systems engineering from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
“6G technology will play the role of a game changer that will speed up innovation in future business items such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, robots and urban air mobility,” LG Electronics Vice Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Kim Byoung-hoon said.
“With thorough research and development, we will stay ahead in the standard technology and secure leadership in future technologies.”