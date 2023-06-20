LG researcher reappointed to lead Next G Alliance for 6G tech

The logos of LG Electronics (right) and the Next G Alliance (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Tuesday that one of its senior researchers has been reappointed to lead a working group in an American mobile technology alliance for 6G technology development.

Lee Ki-dong, senior researcher in LG Electronics' Chief Technology Officer division, has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Applications Working Group in the Next G Alliance until May 2025. He was first appointed to the position in 2021.

The Next G Alliance is an industry initiative launched by the US-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions in 2020, with the aim to advance mobile technology leadership in 6G for the next decade and beyond in North America, according to LG.

The Applications Working Group is responsible for identification, assessment and steering the landscape of 6G technology use in various case scenarios, coordinating with other Next G Alliance groups to advance the 6G road map in North America, according to LG.

LG said the reappointment is meaningful in that it shows the company’s global leadership in advance research of 6G technology, which can be applied to support other various technologies, such as autonomous driving, the metaverse and smart home systems.

The discussion for global standardization of 6G technology will begin around 2025, and would be ready for commercialization in 2029, the Korean consumer appliances giant said.