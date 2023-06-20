South Korean digital ID cards could arrive as soon as next year

The Korean government said Tuesday that it could begin issuing digital identification cards as early as the second half of next year.

Ministry of Public Administration and Security said the government's proposal to issue digital resident registration cards to be held on mobile phones was approved at the Cabinet meeting Tuesday. The proposal also require legislative approval.

The digital ID cards can be saved on smartphones and will hold the same legal role as the current plastic identification cards.

The ID cards will have a QR code so that the holder's personal information, such as their name, date of birth, registration number, home address, and issue date can be read digitally.

Digital ID cards would be valid as proof of identity at government offices or at banks, and as proof of age in stores.

They will be issued for smartphones registered under the ID holder's name.

The government plans to operate a dedicated call center and web page to prevent theft. The digital ID cards will be nullified immediately when the smartphones are reported missing.

Han Chang-seop, vice minister of public administration and security, said, “Mobile ID cards will make people's lives more convenient. We will prepare thoroughly so the public can use them safely.”