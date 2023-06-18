 Back To Top
National

Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2023 - 20:10       Updated : Jun 18, 2023 - 20:10
This undated photo provided by the North Gyeongsang Police Agency shows police officers conducting a crackdown on drug offenses. (The North Gyeongsang Police Agency)
This undated photo provided by the North Gyeongsang Police Agency shows police officers conducting a crackdown on drug offenses. (The North Gyeongsang Police Agency)

More than 60 foreigners have been nabbed in North Gyeongsang Province on charges related to drug abuse and illegally staying in the country, local police said Sunday.

The police agency in the southeastern province said they carried out a special crackdown on neighborhoods with large numbers of foreign workers and apprehended 68 people, including 27 who were arrested on charges of distributing and using drugs.

The suspects include 43 Thai nationals and two South Korean nationals, who are suspected of distributing and injecting yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and 23 undocumented immigrants.

The drug offenders reportedly distributed yaba to nightclubs that are run exclusively for Thais and to areas with a dense foreign population after securing the narcotic through a line of sellers tracing back to a chief in Thailand.

The Thais who purchased yaba were all undocumented immigrants in South Korea and lived in groups in small apartments where they injected the drugs together, according to the police.

The crackdown began in April, a month after one Thai person was arrested on charges of attempted murder following a brawl involving knives at a club for Thais.

The suspect was found to have injected yaba four days before the crime. (Yonhap)

