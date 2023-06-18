Gov't, PPP agree to expand radioactivity testing in ocean amid concern over safety of seafood

Officials of the government and lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party hold a meeting in Seoul on June 18. (Yonhap)

The government and the People Power Party agreed Sunday to expand the inspection of radioactivity levels in the ocean, in response to heightened public concern over the planned release of contaminated water from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

The agreement was reached during a policy consultation meeting between the PPP and top government officials. The nuclear power plant, which was severely damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, is scheduled to release the water into the ocean starting this summer.

According to the agreement, the number of testing sites for seawater will be increased from the current 92 places to 200.

Also, the concentration levels of cesium and tritium, a radioisotope of hydrogen, will be tested every other week, compared with the current frequency of once every one to three months.