 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

First heat wave advisories this year in place in 13 regions

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2023 - 13:54       Updated : Jun 17, 2023 - 13:54
Vacationers enjoy their time at Hamdeok Beach on the southern resort island of Jeju on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Vacationers enjoy their time at Hamdeok Beach on the southern resort island of Jeju on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The first heat wave advisories of the year were issued for more than a dozen inland areas, including Gwangju and Daegu, on Saturday, the weather office said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced that these advisories came into effect at 11 a.m. in 13 regions across the country.

The affected areas are Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gwangwon Province; Wanju in North Jeolla Province; Gwangju; Damyang in South Jeolla Province; Daegu; and Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gunwi, Chilgok, Gimcheon, Sangju and Uiseong of North Gyeongsang Province.

Last year, the first heat wave advisories were also issued around this time.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.

As the scorching heat continues with clear skies, more regions are expected to come under the advisories until Monday.

On Saturday, the daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 34 C nationwide, according to the KMA. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114