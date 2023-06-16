[Today’s K-pop] NCT127, NCT Dream to mark 7th debut anniversary with fan meets

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 and NCT Dream will celebrate their seventh anniversaries with fan meet events in Seoul, announced label SM Entertainment on Friday. NCT127 will greet fans on July 16 under the title “Once Upon a 7uly” themed after a party held at a kingdom. It will include a range of performances and games. NCT Dream will hold its, dubbed “Dream Land,” on July 22 inviting fans to the event fashioned after a theme park. On July 17, the seven-piece subunit is slated to make a comeback with third studio album “ISTJ.” It gave fans a taste of the LP on Wednesday dropping “Broken Melodies” in advance. Separately, a concert featuring all 20 members will be held in Seoul in August and in Osaka and Tokyo in September. NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ picked as Rolling Stone's 'best song' this year

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans’ “OMG” made “The Best Songs of 2023 So Far” listed by Rolling Stone magazine, according to its article published on Wednesday in the US. The music magazine chose 74 songs and the titular track from its first single album ranked No. 7 along with three more K-pop songs – “Like Crazy” from Jimin of BTS (No. 23), “Flower” from Jisoo of Blackpink (No. 26) and “Cupid” from Fifty Fifty (No. 27). The rookie quintet’s song “is a pristine pop song with a glowing -- and glowed-up – heart at its core,” touted the magazine. Describing the song as “bubbly and giddy,” the article commented that the rookie quintet “uses trap snares and sent-from-above vocal harmonies to fully portray the thrills of love’s first blush.” “OMG” came out in January and stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for six weeks, peaking at No. 74. Twice’s subunit Misamo drops pre-release

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Misamo, the first subunit from Twice, unveiled a B-side track from its Japan debut album in advance on Friday. In the music video for pre-release “Marshmallow,” the trio of Mina, Sana, and Momo deliver message of self-reflection and self-love to the tune that combines sweet melody with hip-hop accents. The upcoming EP “Masterpiece” consists of seven tracks including main track “Do Not Touch,” co-written by head producer Park Jinyoung. It will be rolled out on July 26. In time for the release, the three members will hold showcases in Osaka and Tokyo for four days. Meanwhile, the eight-member group held a concert in Los Angeles last week, starting the North American leg of its international tour. It will go live in seven more cities in the region until early next month and will resume the tour in Singapore in September. Billlie’s Suhyeon to take a break for health reasons

(Credit: Mystic Story)