 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

GM appoints marketing expert as new CEO for S. Korean operations

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 11:04       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 11:04
This photo shows Hector Villarreal, vice president currently in charge of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, who will replace GM Korea's current president and CEO Roberto Rempel. (GM Korea)
This photo shows Hector Villarreal, vice president currently in charge of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, who will replace GM Korea's current president and CEO Roberto Rempel. (GM Korea)

General Motors Co. on Friday appointed a marketing expert from its Mexican operations as president and CEO of GM Korea.

Hector Villarreal, vice president in charge of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, will replace Roberto Rempel on August 1. Rempel has decided to retire after serving for 40 years at the U.S. carmaker, the company said.

"Hector has a proven track record in driving commercial growth and developing a multi-brand strategy in GM Mexico together with abundant leadership roles globally, which will be an asset as we grow our export business and domestic market share in Korea," Shilpan Amin, GM senior vice president and president of GM International, said in a statement.

"Hector was also the vice president of planning and program management of GM Korea for several years from 2012, which makes him very familiar with the Korean market's business environment," he said.

Villarreal began his career at GM Mexico in 1990 as a manufacturing project engineer at the Ramos Arizpe Plant and has held various positions, including industrial engineering manager and vehicle line director, in Mexico and the United States. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114