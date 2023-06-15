[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival

The Lavender Festival, which started on April 22, will run through July 1 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. Botanical garden Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors not only with the purple-colored fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender. Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, herb foot bath experience and more. Admission fees vary by age and program. Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr Gangneung Danoje Festival

The annual Gangneung Danoje Festival will take place in areas around the Gangneung Danoje Education Center in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, starting Sunday. The eight-day event will feature media art using video clips and photos to portray the beauty of the Dano festival through contemporary art. The Gangneung Danoje Festival was designated a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005. Confucian rituals together with shamanistic "gut" will be performed, followed by other traditional cultural performances such as gwanno mask drama, ssireum wrestling, swing rides and tug-of-war competitions. The event itself has no admission fees, although participation fees may apply for individual programs. Visit the website at www.danojefestival.or.kr for more information. Daegu Chimac Festival

The combination of chicken and beer is called “chimaek” in Korean, and it’s the theme of the Daegu Chimac Festival, which is scheduled to be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at Duryu Park in Daegu -- the home of famous Korean chicken franchise chains Kyochon Chicken, Hosigi Chicken and more. The five-day festival celebrates what Koreans love -- chicken with beer -- with EDM parties, hip-hop concerts and more. While admission is free, chicken and beer must be purchased. The event is open to visitors of all ages but beer, which takes up half of the festival, is strictly limited to those who are 20 years old and above. Detailed information can be found at www.chimacfestival.com. Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 3-12. The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, one of the best-known naval battles in Korean history. Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation. Various programs, including a military music performance, parade and rowing competition are set to entertain visitors as well. Admission is free. People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org. Hueree Hydrangea Festival