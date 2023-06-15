 Back To Top
National

Mother sentenced to 7 1/2 yrs for concealing dead infant in container

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 21:08       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 21:08
(123rf)
(123rf)

A woman indicted for keeping the body of her dead infant daughter in a plastic container for three years to hide her death with the help of her former husband was given a prison sentence of seven years and six months by a court, Thursday.

The Uijeongbu District Court in Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, also sentenced the former husband, surnamed Choi, 30, to an imprisonment of two years and four months.

The 35-year-old woman, surnamed Seo, and Choi were arrested late last year for abandoning and concealing the body of their 15-month-old daughter since her death at their home near Seoul in January 2020.

Seo was additionally charged with violating the child welfare law by having left the infant at home alone on about 70 occasions from August 2019 to early 2020, mainly to visit Choi, who was serving time in prison. Choi was accused of putting the infant's body into a kimchi container at his parents' home in western Seoul.

The court said Seo and Choi failed to fulfill their responsibility to foster and protect the infant, and the method of concealing her body was bad. (Yonhap)

