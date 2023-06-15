Appeals court sentences composer Don Spike to 2 years in prison for drug use

Don Spike appears at the Seoul High Court in Seoul on Thursday to attend his sentencing hearing. (Yonhap)

Don Spike, a composer and television personality, was imprisoned Thursday after an appeals court handed him a two-year prison sentence for drug use.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was indicted in October last year for purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions. In January, a lower court sentenced him to a three-year prison term, suspended for five years.

On appeal, the Seoul High Court revised the sentence and imposed a two-year prison term, leading to his immediate custody.

He was apprehended at a hotel in southern Seoul last year. He was charged with buying methamphetamine worth 45 million won ($35,140) on nine occasions and using it on 14 occasions at hotels in Seoul either alone or with other people.

He also faced charges of providing methamphetamine and ecstasy to others on seven occasions and possessing about 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Don Spike debuted as a keyboard player for the group Position in 1996 and became famous for his involvement in producing EXO's "Miracles in December" (2013) and Super Junior's "Islands" (2014). (Yonhap)