Finance

Head of ING Korea named new chairperson of Seoul-based European biz chamber

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 10:45       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 10:45
This photo shows Philippe Van Hoof, the country manager of ING Bank N.V. in Seoul and new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Thursday. (European Chamber of Commerce in Korea)
This photo shows Philippe Van Hoof, the country manager of ING Bank N.V. in Seoul and new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Thursday. (European Chamber of Commerce in Korea)

Philippe Van Hoof, the head of ING Korea, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the business association said Thursday.

Van Hoof will head the ECCK until early 2025, succeeding Dirk Lukat, CEO of Schenker Korea, who ended his third term as the ECCK chief early due to a transfer, according to the ECCK.

Van Hoof has been serving as the country manager of ING Bank N.V. in Seoul since August 2021. Prior to that, he was in Singapore as the head of ING's division for the financial institutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

With a 29-year stint in banking, Van Hoof, a Belgian, has spent more than half of his career in Asia, including Singapore, South Korea and Japan, the ECCK said.

The ECCK was established in 2012 as an advocacy group for promoting trade and business relationships between Europe and South Korea. It has some 400 member companies, representing about 50,000 employees working in Korea. (Yonhap)

