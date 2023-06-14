Health authority urges hajj pilgrims to take precautions against MERS

As the number of travelers to Saudi Arabia is expected to increase during hajj, the public health authority is urging pilgrims heading to the Middle Eastern country to take extra precautions against Middle East respiratory syndrome.

“Large gatherings such as hajj are associated with unique health risks, especially MERS, so travelers should follow sanitation recommendations,” the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

Hajj is the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The period of hajj this year is from 26 June to 1 July. Two to three million people from 180 countries visit Islam’s holy city of Mecca annually during hajj. The number of pilgrims has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic for three years since 2020, but the number is expected to increase to pre-pandemic levels this year as part of efforts to transition to normalcy. Around 250 people are expected to participate in the hajj this year from South Korea.

The KDCA stressed that all travelers arriving for hajj are recommended to take the meningococcal vaccine and follow suitable general health practices, such as regular hand washing with soap and water, to reduce the spread of infections.

The KDCA advised pilgrims to avoid close contact with people who appear ill and consider wearing a face mask in crowded places. Also, all travelers are strongly required to avoid contact with camels in farms, markets or barns, including eating raw camel meat, drinking camel milk and riding camels.

If individuals develop symptoms such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of leaving Mecca or the Middle East, it is crucial for them to promptly contact the KDCA’s 24-hour call center by calling 1339. Upon calling KDCA, individuals with symptoms should also mention their recent travel history and any contact with people with respiratory symptoms, health care facilities and camels.

MERS is a viral respiratory disease first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Typical MERS symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Pneumonia and gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, have also been reported among MERS patients. Approximately 35 percent of MERS cases reported to the World Health Organization resulted in death.

MERS has been identified and linked to human infections in dromedary camels in several countries in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Human-to-human transmission is possible and has occurred predominantly among cases of close contact and in health care settings, such as hospitals.