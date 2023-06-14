'Foreign tenant info' system goes into effect

Beginning Wednesday, people buying, renting or mortgaging a house are able to check whether there is a foreigner who has already filed a moving-in report for the house in advance, the Ministry of Justice said.

The ministry said the new system that makes it possible to confirm in advance the presence of a foreign national with countervailing tenant power at a specific address went into effect on the day.

Previously, people buying or renting a home often ran into unexpected restrictions on the exercise of rights, unable to check whether there was a prior moving-in report made by a foreigner with superior countervailing tenant power over the property.

The ministry said the foreign tenant information can be acquired by submitting an application with lease or sales contracts attached to immigration or administrative offices. (Yonhap)