 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Opposition leader slams PM for saying water from Fukushima plant is drinkable

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:29       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:29
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung speaks during a party meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday for acting like a spokesperson for Japan, after Han said he can drink the water set to be released from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant if it is treated scientifically.

During a parliamentary interpellation session on diplomacy on Monday, Han expressed his belief that he could consume the discharged water from the tsunami-affected plant, given that it undergoes a scientific process to meet international standards for drinking water.

"Why would Japan dump the water into the ocean if it is drinkable?" asked Lee, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, during a party meeting. "The prime minister of the Republic of Korea is playing the role of a spokesperson for Japan. Is this right?"

Lee also said that several Pacific border countries are considering petitioning an international court regarding Japan's decision and urged the South Korean government to voice its opposition to the issue as well. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114