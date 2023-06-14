 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New round of IPEF talks to take place in S. Korea next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:26       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:26
This photo shows the ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Detroit on May 27, 2023. (South Korea's trade ministry)
This photo shows the ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Detroit on May 27, 2023. (South Korea's trade ministry)

A new round of official negotiations for the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will be held in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan next month, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The fourth round of talks will kick off in Busan on July 9 for a six-day run, as 14 member nations seek to make progress in setting details in three of its four key pillars of trade, clean economy and fair economy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Last month, the member nations reached an agreement on the pillar of supply chain resilience during the ministerial meeting in Detroit, the first tangible progress since US President Joe Biden launched the initiative in May 2022 in a move to counter China's growing influence in the region.

"South Korea will play a role in expediting the negotiations. We will also support efforts to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan," the ministry said in a release.

The member nations include South Korea, the United States, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and they represent 40 percent of the global gross domestic product and 28 percent of the global goods and services trade, according to government data.

In 2021, trade volume between South Korea and the remaining 13 IPEF member nations reached $498.4 billion, accounting for 39.6 percent of Seoul's total trade that year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114