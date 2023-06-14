 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Job additions slow for 2nd month in May amid uncertainties

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 09:21       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 09:22
Visitors look at job openings at a career fair in Jongno-gu, Seoul in May 23. (Yonhap)
Visitors look at job openings at a career fair in Jongno-gu, Seoul in May 23. (Yonhap)

South Korea's job additions slowed for the second consecutive month in May following a brief rebound in March, data showed Wednesday, amid lingering economic uncertainties.

The number of employed people came to 28.83 million in May, up around 351,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

South Korea's on-year job additions had been slowing for nine consecutive months through February, before rebounding in March, when they rose 469,000 on-year. In April, the country added 354,000 jobs.

Last month, the country's jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to 2.7 percent.

In May, the Bank of Korea held the benchmark interest rate steady for the third straight time at 3.5 percent on easing inflationary pressure amid rising concerns over an economic slowdown.

The central bank had delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs since April 2022. A hike in borrowing costs typically hampers employment as businesses and households cut their spending. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114