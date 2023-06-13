 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea, US agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 09:15       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 09:44
South Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn (right), and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Washington on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn (right), and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Washington on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States agreed on Monday to further strengthen their joint efforts to prevent funds from flowing into North Korea's illegal weapons development programs, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator said.

Kim Gunn said he and US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim also highlighted the importance of making North Korea realize that its provocations will lead to consequences.

"(We) have agreed to strengthen our efforts to more definitely cut off funds to North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs," Kim said of his meeting with the US special representative in Washington.

The nuclear envoys' meeting comes after North Korea's botched attempt to launch what it claimed was a military reconnaissance satellite.

"In a current condition when North Korea has announced plans for an additional launch of a so-called satellite, (we) reviewed and coordinated our countries' countermeasures against potential North Korean provocations," the South Korean nuclear envoy said while meeting with reporters in Washington.

"We must make North Korea realize that there is nothing it can gain through provocation," he added. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114