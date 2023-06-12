[Herald Interview] Singer-songwriter Lee Juck takes readers on poetic exploration of words

Singer-songwriter Lee Juck, is celebrated for his lyrics filled with introspective questions and comforting messages, and for his ability to weave profound, poetic narratives into his songs.

Following the publication of his short story collection “Fingerprint Hunter” (2005), picture books “One Day” and “I Will Wait, You Wait for Me,” Lee has recently published his debut essay collection titled “Lee Juck’s Words” (working title), published by Gimm-Young Publishers.

During a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, on May 31, Lee expressed his hopes for the book to serve as a “tinderbox” that ignites the imagination and inspiration of readers.

“Readers can keep this book by their bedside and read it any time,” said Lee. “I hope it sparks inspiration and makes readers think, ‘Oh, this is another perspective I can consider.’”

The book is a collection of 101 prose pieces -- varying in length from 1 to 2 sentences, but never exceeding one page. Each piece is ignited by certain words, encompassing philosophical concepts like wisdom and time, as well as ordinary and simple words such as earphones and shoes, or some allusions to his songs like goose and laundry.

“The book starts from a certain word. Sometimes I had a story first then selected the word accordingly but essentially it contains my thoughts triggered by the word -- images, ideas or concepts.”

“As I was writing, I realized that I am better at writing short texts than long pieces. So I condensed my thoughts, leaving the rest for the readers to fill in as they read."

Although the book presents itself as a collection of essays, Lee's writing often feels closer to poetry, with rhymes or fictional narratives featuring imaginary speakers.

The book is divided into five sections: the vastness of life, the heights of imagination, the different nuances of language, the depths of songs and the lengths of self.