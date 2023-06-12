Women accused of beating minors for 'not greeting them properly'

Two women in their 20s were taken in for questioning over on suspicion of assaulting two minors for not greeting them respectfully in Ulsan, according to the city's Ulju Police Station on Monday.

The women allegedly summoned two minors -- a middle school student and a high school student -- to the basement of a building located in Ulju-gun, Ulsan at night on June 4. They are suspected of forcing the students to kneel and slapping their faces for 20 minutes.

The two women are also suspected of assaulting the elder of the two on June 5 for not “teaching their junior proper manners.” On this day, they reportedly beat the student’s abdomen for an hour.

Police said they would decide whether to apply for a warrant to arrest the suspects after further investigation.