 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 11:44       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 11:48
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony to mark the promotion of Gangwon Province as a special self-governing province at a university in Chuncheon on June 9. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony to mark the promotion of Gangwon Province as a special self-governing province at a university in Chuncheon on June 9. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the justice ministry Monday to swiftly come up with measures to further disclose the identity of assailants in violent crimes against women, his office said.

The directive came as an appellate court in the southeastern city of Busan was set to deliver a sentence later Monday on the case of a man who knocked out a woman in her 20s with a roundhouse kick to her head after following her to her home in May last year. The two reportedly had no personal connection.

Yoon issued the order during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying the justice ministry should "swiftly push for measures to expand the identity disclosure of perpetrators in violent crimes against women," according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

The defendant in the Busan case was sentenced to 12 years in prison last October after being convicted of attempted murder, but prosecutors have changed his charges to attempted rape murder and demanded a prison term of 35 years in the appellate trial.

Earlier this month, a YouTuber arbitrarily disclosed his identity and face photo, prompting a social debate about whether such action was appropriate. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114