National

Parliamentary committee passes 'Chung Sun-sin Prevention Bill' to assist school violence victims

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 11:38       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 11:38
The parliamentary education committee holds a meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)
The parliamentary education committee holds a meeting on Monday. (Yonhap)

The parliamentary education committee passed a revision bill Monday aimed at providing support to victims of school violence in their recovery and treatment.

The revision consists of a set of legislative support measures intended to replace a total of 36 school violence bills that have been pending in the committee amid growing demand for specialized support services for students who experience bullying in schools.

The bill is known as the "Chung Sun-sin Prevention Bill," named after a prosecutor-turned-lawyer. Earlier this year, his appointment as the new national investigation chief was canceled due to revelations of his son's involvement in school bullying.

Under the revision, the state will operate a shelter to provide support services for the victims. Additionally, it will allow a superintendent of education to operate a special facility to provide integrated support.

The bill also includes provisions for victims of school violence to request emergency measures, such as changing the assailant's class.

Furthermore, the bill recognizes cyber bullying as a form of school violence and entails providing support for victims of online bullying among students. (Yonhap)

