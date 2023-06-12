 Back To Top
National

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, US to discuss N.K. spy satellite, other provocations

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:49       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:49
In this photo, Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks to reporters upon arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Sunday. (Joint Press Corps in Washington)
In this photo, Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks to reporters upon arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Sunday. (Joint Press Corps in Washington)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will meet in Washington this week to discuss ways to cooperate on countering North Korea's planned launch of a military spy satellite and other pending issues.

Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, is scheduled to meet his US counterpart, Sung Kim, on Monday to discuss Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and military threats.

"After its botched attempt to launch the satellite, North Korea has been threatening to launch it again ... I am here to assess various (security) situations and to discuss ways to respond to them," Kim told reporters at Washington's Dulles International Airport when asked about the purpose of his trip.

"I am not here to simply discuss one agenda but we plan to share our overall assessment of the past year and discuss the direction forward," he added.

Separately, Kim is expected to meet officials from the US Treasury Department to discuss sanctions and North Korea's cyberthreats.

In late May, North Korea attempted to launch its first reconnaissance satellite, although it fell into the Yellow Sea following what Pyongyang claimed was "abnormal starting" of the second stage engine of its space rocket. (Yonhap)

