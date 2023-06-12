 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SKC signs MOU with Vietnamese city for green, advanced materials investment

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:20       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 10:20
(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)

SKC Co., a South Korean manufacturer of advanced materials, signed Monday a preliminary agreement with the government of Vietnam's Hai Phong city to explore potential investment in advanced materials for secondary batteries, semiconductors and other green sectors.

Under the memorandum of understanding, SKC will consider ways to invest in Hai Phong, a major port city in northeastern Vietnam, as a site for its expansion into those high-tech materials, the Seoul-based company said in a release.

The Hai Phong city government will assist SKC with its efforts to win incentives from Vietnam's central government and provide support for utility and infrastructure, should SKC decide to invest in the city.

Hai Phong is one of the major industrial cities in Vietnam and has been stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment from countries like South Korea, according to SKC.

SKC, a unit under the energy-to-telecom conglomerate SK Group, is pivoting to an advanced materials company largely engaged in the manufacturing of copper foil used in lithium-ion cells and is expanding into other advanced components, like semiconductor packaging.

SK Nexilis Co., SKC's copper foil-making subsidiary, is building a 50,000-ton factory in Kota Kinabalu, with a plan to begin commercial operation later this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114