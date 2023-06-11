 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Samsung Electronics most preferred stock as gifts in May

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : Jun 11, 2023 - 10:32
Samsung Electronics' office building in Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics' office building in Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. was the most preferred stock as gifts among domestic investors last month, a local brokerage analysis showed Sunday.

Shares in Samsung Electronics topped gifting stock services of the home trading and mobile trading systems operated by the country's seven securities companies in May, according to the brokerages' analysis.

The seven securities firms are NH Investment & Securities Co., Samsung Securities Co., Hana Securities Co., KB Securities Co., Daishin Securities Co., Toss Securities Co. and Shinhan Securities Co.

Local investors prefer Samsung Electronics stocks as they recognize the chipmaker as the country's leading stock and the company provides sizable dividends to investors each year, analysts said.

Samsung Electronics is also preferred as the semiconductor industry has hit bottom and has ample room to rebound in the stock market, they added.

Samsung Electronics was the bestselling stock for the fifth straight month through May in the home trading and mobile trading systems of NH Investment & Securities, Hana Securities and Toss Securities, the analysis showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114