 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea, Poland mull joint development of wheeled armored vehicles: official

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2023 - 14:53       Updated : Jun 10, 2023 - 14:53
This undated file photo, provided by the Army, shows a wheeled armored vehicle being tested by the Army TIGER brigade. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This undated file photo, provided by the Army, shows a wheeled armored vehicle being tested by the Army TIGER brigade. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea and Poland appear to be considering a joint project to develop wheeled armored vehicles, the state arms procurement agency said Saturday.

Officials from South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration visited the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa late last month and discussed the joint development of the South Korean Army's K808 wheel-type armored vehicles, called "Baekho," according to the agency.

The K808 vehicles were among a list of export items included in an initial deal signed with Poland to export 1,000 K2 tanks in July last year.

"As discussions of the joint development came from the Polish side, they appear to be wanting (wheel-typed armored vehicles) with improved performance instead of buying the current model," a DAPA official said.

Poland has been intensifying its arms procurement efforts after it sent military aid to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

Last year, South Korea signed major deals with Poland to supply South Korean weapons systems, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114