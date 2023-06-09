 Back To Top
Entertainment

Star-studded ‘War and Revolt’ confirms Netflix production

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 16:04       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 16:04
Clockwise from top left: Actors Gang Dong-won, Park Jung-min, Cha Seung-won, Jung Sung-il, Jin Seon-kyu and Kim Shin-rok participate in a script reading held in Seoul. (Netflix)
Clockwise from top left: Actors Gang Dong-won, Park Jung-min, Cha Seung-won, Jung Sung-il, Jin Seon-kyu and Kim Shin-rok participate in a script reading held in Seoul. (Netflix)

The star-studded Netflix film “War and Revolt” confirmed its cast, the first project between award-winning auteur Park Chan-wook and the global contents streaming platform.

According to Netflix Korea, this periodic film will star Gang Dong-won, who will play the servant Cheon-young of Jong-ryeo (Park Jung-min). Later, Cheon-young becomes a military officer of the Joseon-era King Seonjo (Cha Seung-won) and encounters Jong-ryeo again.

The film will portray the friendship between Jong-ryeo and Cheon-young, which transcends their social positions.

Actor Kim Shin-rok of the 2021 Netflix series “Hellbound” will appear as a loyal soldier, Beom-dong, who is led by the aristocrat-turned-army leader Kim Ja-ryoung (Jin Seon-kyu). Hero Jung Sung-il from the 2022 Netflix series “The Glory” plays a Japanese soldier, Kenshin, who notices Cheon-young’s exceptional swordsmanship skills.

“War and Revolt” will be helmed by 2010 mystery thriller ‘Midnight FM’ director Kim Sang-man and produced by Moho Film, a film production company led by director Park Chan-wook.

Park has participated in writing the film scenario and will take part in the production as well, Netflix Korea said.

The production and release dates are unconfirmed.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
